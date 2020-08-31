Amber Alert issued for two missing Great Falls children

Updated at 7:13 p.m.

The Amber Alert has been canceled, according to the Great Falls Police Department, after several community members recognized the vehicle just outside of Great Falls and called 911.

“Ezekiel and Savannah are safe; Martinez and Dahl are in police custody,” according to GFPD.

An Amber Alert was issued for two young children in Great Falls who were taken today from their non-custodial mother, Isabella Martinez.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, Martinez removed Ezekiel, 8, and Savannah Gonzales, 7, from their elementary school today in a blue 1998 Cadillac DeVille with Davin Dahl. They left the school around 1 p.m. Aug. 31 in the vehicle with Montana plate 2-66011B.

GFPD said it does not know if they have left the Great Falls/Cascade County area.

“The children are believed to be in danger as they were recently removed from their mother’s care,” according to GFPD.

Ezekiel Gonzales is an 8-year-old Hispanic male who is about 3-feet tall and weighs 40 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, according to GFPD.

Savannah Gonzales is a 7-year-old Hispanic female who is about 3-feet tall and weighs 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dress with colorful butterflies on it, according to GFPD.

The suspect, Isabella Martinez, is a 26-year-old Hispanic female at 5-feet, 4-inches, weighing 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white leggings, dark flip flops and a dark mask, according to GFPD.

She was with David Lee Dahl, a 30-year-old white male at 6-feet tall, weighing 140 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, baggy light colored jeans, black shoes and a black ball cap, according to GFPD.

Anyone with information about the missing children should call 911.

