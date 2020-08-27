City seeking proposals for Aquatics project

The city is seeking proposals for a qualified consultant or consultants to assist in developing the final design, bid documents, bidding process, construction documents and construction oversight, as well as grant management for the new joint aquatics facility with Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The city is in the running for a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for the facility, which is an estimated $20 million total.

Great Falls one of 16 invited to formally apply for DOD grant for new aquatics facility

The deadline to submit proposals is 2 p.m. Sept. 21 and late submissions will not be accepted.

Proposals may be mailed or hand-delivered to City of Great Falls Civic Center, Room 204, 2 Park Drive South, Great Falls, MT 59401.

Commission votes to apply for $10 million federal grant for joint aquatics facility; use park district funds to match

The RFP will only be awarded if the city receives the federal grant and requires City Commission approval.

The proposal must include all aspects to be included in the facility and address each item of the following scope of services:

processes to be implemented in determining facility design, bidding, construction documents, and construction oversight/management;

a preliminary design and construction cost estimate of the facility demonstrating responsiveness to community needs, potential for revenue generation and savings, and creativity while staying within the budget;

estimated square footage of the facility;

impact on the overall operating budget of the city per component of the proposed facility and sustainability potential of operating the facility;

identifying all possible community partners that may assist the City for construction and/or operation of a recreation facility.

The RFP is available online or may be picked up at the Park and Recreation Office, 1700 River Drive North.

For additional information call Steve Herrig, Park and Recreation director, at 406-771-1265.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

