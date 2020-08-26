Great Falls Symphony announces free 2020-2021 season

The Great Falls Symphony announced Aug. 26 that it is planning a RECOMPOSED season for 2020-2021 featuring free concerts that will be socially distanced and also presented online.

“All of us at the Great Falls Symphony are fully committed to fulfilling our mission to infuse cultural vibrancy into the Great Falls community through transformative music events and education programs,” according to a symphony release. “It is our sincerest desire that we continue to serve YOU – the exceptional individuals who make the Great Falls Symphony all we can be.”

All performances will be free of charge and the symphony will offer two performances of each concert to accommodate smaller, socially distanced live audiences.

Free tickets will be made available to 2019-2020 subscribers one week before the general public. Since seats cannot be guaranteed this year, free tickets will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free tickets will be made available to the general public, as capacity allows, one week prior to each live performance date.

Subscribers from the 2019-2020 season won’t lose their reserved seats. If the symphony is allowed to go back to normal capacity at the Mansfield Theater for the 2021-2022 season, current subscribers will be able to renew the same seats they had before.

All performances will be recorded and premiered online. The virtual concerts will be made available to the general public one week after each live performance date.

All live concerts will be presented in a shorter format without intermission to avoid crowds in the lobby, according to a symphony release.

The “symphony’s mission is to help make Great Falls a better place to live by infusing cultural vibrancy into the community through transformative music events and education programs. We feel that we can best serve our community today by removing the cost barrier to our performances entirely,” according to symphony release. “We make this decision with cautious optimism and it is our hope that those who are able to donate will give what they can so that we are able to continue to fulfill our mission.”

Ticket sales typically make up about a third of the symphony’s overall budget.

The Great Falls Symphony is committed to following all current CDC and CCHD guidelines to protect the safety and health of our musicians, patrons, and staff.

The symphony will provide concerts in a manner that is appropriate to the pandemic circumstances and provide updates throughout the season as the situation evolves.

Through Aug. 31, the Great Falls Symphony staff will be working summer hours, Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beginning Sept. 1, staff will be in the office Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will answer concerns or questions via email at gfsadmin@gfsymphony.org or by phone at 406-453-4102.

