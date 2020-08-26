County budget available for public review, comment

The Cascade County proposed budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 is now available for public review and comment.

Commissioners are set to hold a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1 via Zoom to adopt the budget, which includes a tax increase of about $1 per month for those living outside the county with a home valued at $160,000.

Within the city limits, the tax increase is about $1.18 for a home valued around $200,000, according to Mary Embleton, county budget officer.

This year’s budget includes levying 5.75 more mills for county taxes since the taxable values countywide decreased this year, in part due to the Calumet Montana Refining tax appeal settlement, Embleton said.

There was no public comment during the initial Aug. 26 budget presentation.

The proposed budget includes a 3.1 percent increase in spending including:

The budget includes an overall increase of 1.6 percent from property tax revenues, including motor vehicles.

The county is estimating a 4.26 increase in tits entitlement share from the state, plus an overall increase in revenues from other state and federal resources, totaling a 13.8 percent increase, mostly from grants, according to Embleton.

The permissive medical levy is decreasing slightly due to a decrease in healthcare premiums through the Montana Association of Counties plan from $623 per month to $615.

The county is also budgeting for about $500,000 of COVID-19 related funding for the Cascade County City-County Health Department, Aging Services and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

The full budget is available here.

Questions and comments can be sent to Mary Embleton, budget officer, at membleton@cascadecountymt.gov or 454-6731 or the commissioners at commission@cascadecountymt.gov or 454-6810.

