GFPS seeking to surplus 10 acres; city, adjacent landowner have interest in property

The Great Falls Public Schools board of trustees voted during their Aug. 24 meeting to adopt a resolution to declare some items be deemed surplus property.

Included in that list is 10 acres of land owned by the district near Loy Elementary School.

The land was donated to the district in 1967 by John and Carolyn Loy.

The City of Great Falls has approached the district about the land as it develops the proposal with Malmstrom Air Force base for a new joint, indoor aquatics facility in that area.

Great Falls one of 16 invited to formally apply for DOD grant for new aquatics facility

An adjacent landowner has also expressed interest in the property, according to GFPS.

The 2016 appraised value of the land was $150,000, according to GFPS.

Brian Patrick, GFPS business operations manager, said that once the land is deemed surplus, “then we can sell it, trade it, do whatever we want to do with it, this is step one of possibilities for the future.”

Commission votes to apply for $10 million federal grant for joint aquatics facility; use park district funds to match

Other items to be surplussed include broken equipment and some classroom furnishings in fair or poor condition and other miscellaneous items.

Now the district will provide notice of the proposed disposal and allow 14 days for possible appeal.

City, Malmstrom partnering for grant for potential new, joint indoor aquatics facility

The district will offer items available for sale on the district website or other means, recycle or take to the landfill as appropriate, according to the staff report.

Any revenue from the sale or disposal of district property must be credited to the debt service fund, building fund, general fund or other appropriate fund at the discretion of the school board.

The advertising required by law will cost the district about $225, according to the staff report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

