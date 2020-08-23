Fall adult basketball, volleyball league registration open now

Registration is open for the 2020 Fall City League Adult Basketball season through Sept. 9.

Teams are registered on a first come/first served basis. There will be a limit of 18 teams maximum. Team managers can register at the Community Recreation Center, 801 2nd Ave. N., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Men’s and women’s leagues are offered.

Registration fee per team is $500 due at time of registration. Leagues are scheduled to begin play Sept. 14.

For further information: call the Community Recreation Center at 727-6099 or Park and Recreation at 771-1265 or stop by the Recreation Center at 801 2nd Ave. N.

Registration is also open for the 2020 Fall Volleyball League through Sept. 25.

Teams are registered on a first come/first served basis. Team managers can register at the Park and Recreation office, 1700 River Drive N., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Volleyball registration fees are as follows: Power Leagues (no officials) – $120 per team and Recreational Leagues – $120 per team. League games are tentatively scheduled to start Oct. 7. Payment is due at time of registration.

For further information call Park and Recreation at 771-1265 or Jerry Jordan at 727-6099.

