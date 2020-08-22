Skubinna named city public works director

Paul Skubinna has been named the city’s new public works director, replacing Jim Rearden, who retired March 31.

Skubinna will assume the role as director on Aug. 24.

Skubinna has been the city’s Environmental Division Manager since 2015. Prior to that appointment, he worked for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and in private sector consulting for 15 years. He served as a scientist, engineer and program manager.

“I’ve inherited a strong operational structure and an excellent management team,” Skubinna said in a release. “My goal is to build on this current foundation by meeting the needs of our community with customer service and professional management of the public infrastructure while ensuring a safe, clean and healthy environment.”

His holds a Master of Science in Geology and a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering. He is a Montana registered professional engineer, certified wastewater operator and stormwater pollution prevention plan administrator.

The public works director job announcement was broadly advertised and the city received 37 applications. The first two rounds of interviews took place in July. From Aug 15-16, the two finalists went through the final round of interviews with the city department heads, public works managers and community stakeholders.

“The recruitment process for the public works director position was very competitive. After interviewing the two finalists, the hiring committee supported appointing Mr. Skubinna,” City Manager Greg Doyon said in a release. “Paul is a very hard worker and has proven himself in his current role. He understands the need for the department to work together, to work effectively with other city departments, and the need to bring a new level of customer service to the community. Paul is ready for the challenge of managing the city’s largest department.”

