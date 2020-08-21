Neighborhood Council 4 meets Aug. 27

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, park clean-up and a traffic study on 38th Street. Kenny Jorgensen, city traffic manager; Austin Schultz, traffic foreman; and Andrew Finch, senior planner, will discuss the congestion on 38th Street.

Council 4 encompasses the area north of 10th Avenue South from 36th Street North to the eastern city border.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

