Sunday Reads: Aug. 16

Hope everyone had a lovely weekend. Here’s your reading list.

Virginian-Pilot: Failure of oversight: How dozens of officers kept their police certification despite convictions

The Washington Post: The pandemic will make movies and TV shows look like nothing we’ve seen before

The Economist: The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing a rethink in marcoeconomics

Axios: Facebook cracks down on political content disguised as local news

The New York Times: This contact tracer is fighting two contagions: the virus and fear

CNN: Amazon may take over old JCPenneys and Sears to try and speed up deliveries

Washington Post: Grocery workers say morals is at an all-time low: ‘They don’t even treat us like humans anymore’

NPR: Can military academies serve as a road map for reopening colleges?

Associated Press: Health officials are quitting or getting fire amid outbreak

Vice: The post office is deactivating mail sorting machines ahead of the election

Forbes: Why sewage is the key to early detection of coronavirus outbreaks

NPR: Without Federal Protections, Farm Workers Risk Coronavirus Infection To Harvest Crops

Vox: Want to fix policing? Start with a better 911 system.

Washington Post: Postal Service warns 46 states their voters could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots

