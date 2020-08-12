Positive COVID test confirmed at local assisted living

The Goldstone Assisted Living community has been notified of positive COVID-19 cases among its residents and staff, according to release from the facility.

The Goldstone participated in Gov. Steve Bullock’s sentinel testing on June 29 and all test results were negative for the virus.

Nearly a month later, on July 28, a resident was hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, according to the Goldstone release.

The Goldstone implemented quarantine measures immediately for all staff and residents and scheduled testing for all staff and residents that was conducted on July 30.

Additional group testing took place on Aug. 3 and Aug. 6, and another test is scheduled for Aug. 13, according to the release.

“To honor the privacy of our residents and their families, no further comment will be issued at this time. Please keep us in your prayers and do everything you can to protect the vulnerable people in your life,” according to the release.

There has been no new information from the Cascade County City-County Health about any other clusters in a long-term care facility.

As of Aug. 12, there are 167 confirmed cases in the county and of those, 55 are active. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

There were three new cases on Aug. 11.

Those cases were a male in his 40s, a female in her 40s, and a male under the age of 20. These cases are associated with contact tracing and community transmission, according to CCHD.

There were no new cases in the county on Aug. 12 and there are 3 current hospitalizations, according to CCHD.

The Goldstone has notified all residents’ families of the situation and is communicating with families to answer questions and allay concerns, according to the release.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Goldstone has closely monitored and implemented guidance for long-term care facilities from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We have been in regular contact with the Montana State Department of Public Health and Human Services Communicable Disease Program and the City-County Health Department, and are working with a local infectious disease consultant,” according to the release. “Admittance to the Goldstone has been restricted since early spring. Only staff and health professionals have been allowed to enter the building. All visiting health professionals and staff were screened upon entry—including temperature checks, being required to wear masks, and hand sanitizing protocols. These precautions continue. The source of the infection is undetermined, and the Goldstone is working with CCHD on contact tracing. Residents and staff will continue to be tested weekly going forward. Staff are wearing full personal protective equipment and all residents are staying in their rooms to prevent potential transmission. Any resident or staff with symptoms will immediately be isolated and tested.”

