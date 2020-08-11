ZBOA meeting set for reconsideration of Big Sky Cheese permit condition

The Cascade County Zoning Board of Adjustment will be discussing and taking action on the remand of condition 7 of the Big Sky Cheese special use permit on Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

That specific condition limits the cheese plant’s operational hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and was imposed by the ZBOA on Aug. 28, 2019 when it approved the permit with 17 conditions.

Big Sky Cheese appealed nine of the conditions and in November 2019, the Cascade County Commission remanded the operations hours condition back to the ZBOA for further consideration, specifically why an operating time limitation is necessary and what makes the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. limitation reasonable.

Commissioners modified four of the conditions and reversed the other four that had been appealed.

The initial special use permit application for Big Sky Cheese was submitted in April 2019 for the first phase of a proposed agricultural processing complex on U.S. Highway 89, a few miles outside the Great Falls city limits.

This ZBOA meeting will be a regular meeting for the board and may include other items on the agenda.

The details on how to attend the meeting will be posted on the county website.

The Big Sky Cheese permit application, supplementary materials and public comments are on file in the Planning Department or online here.

