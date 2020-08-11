County moving on Phase 3 of Sun Prairie road repairs

Since the first two phases of road improvements in Sun Prairie were completed more quickly than expected, Cascade County is moving on to the third phase this summer.

During the Aug. 11 meeting, County Commissioners approved a $9,773 professional services agreement with Big Sky Civil and Environmental Inc. to develop contract documents for the project.

BSCE was prequalified for these services through the county’s process and also developed the documents for the first two phases.

Les Payne, county public works director, said that since they are familiar with the project and already have the project data, they’re able keep the cost down for the county.

Phase three will include a maintenance overlay of streets including, but not limited to, Sun Prairie Road, Washington, Van Buren, Truman and 2nd Street West.

The street repairs were done in order of need, Payne said.

He told commissioners during last week’s work session that completing actual construction is weather dependent, but he’s hopeful they’ll be able to complete phase three this summer.

