Luminaria walk postponed due to COVID-19

This year’s luminaria walk, which was scheduled for Aug. 22, has been postponed by the River’s Edge Trail Foundation Board of Directors due to COVID-19 conditions.

Postponing was also recommended by the City of Great Falls.

“We cannot wait to reschedule and share the amazing artwork on the luminarias,” according to the River’s Edge Trail Foundation.

The walk began in 1993 with 200 luminarias lighting the trail near the caboose.

This year, more than 1,000 had been decorated and colored by students from Great Falls schools to line the trail.

The plan was to line the trail from the Gibson Park band shell to the 10th Street Bridge and the city was going to open the 10th Street Bridge for the event to celebrate the bridge’s 100th anniversary.

