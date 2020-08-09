Construction continues in Fox Farm, Marketplace area this week

The Montana Department of Transportation’s Fox Farm/Ulm project continues this week.

Thirteen-foot width restrictions are in place for eastbound traffic on I-315 and any vehicles exceeding that width must take an alternate route.

Construction on I-15 is underway

Beginning Aug. 10, ramp closures begin and crews will be working on the I-15 southbound exit ramp at 10th Ave South. Work on this ramp will take several nights to complete. This ramp will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Construction starts July 6 from Fox Farm to Marketplace

All four entrance and exit ramps to Marketplace will undergo guardrail replacement. Marketplace ramps will close one at a time while the guardrail work is completed. These closures will occur at night, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and reopen during daytime hours. Please watch for message boards indicating ramp closures, according to MDT.

More information on the project can be found on the MDT’s project website.

If you have any questions, call 406-207-4484 or email kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com.

