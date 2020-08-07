Neighborhood Council 7 meets Aug. 1

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center.

Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns and a presentation by Joe Cik, deputy city attorney, on nuisance properties, addressing repeat offenders and the complaint process.

The council area is the Original Townsite whose northern and western boundaries are the Missouri River, the southern boundary is 10th Avenue South, and the eastern boundary is 10th Street South north from 10th Avenue South to 7th Avenue South, then east to 12th Street South and north to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North and north to the Missouri River.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

