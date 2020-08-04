Stuff the Bus set for Aug. 13

This year’s Stuff the Bus event from the United Way of Cascade County is set for Aug. 13.

The agency expects COVID-19 to have an impact in that supplies are needed, but many people are working from home or doing their best to stay home so getting donations will be a challenge.

United Way will have two buses, one in the Target parking lot and one in Gibson Park near the bandshell, where supplies can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The supplies gathered during Stuff the Bus will be distributed to organization such as the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home, the Great Falls Rescue Mission, Great Falls Public Schools and other United Way service partners.

Individual items can be dropped off at the Target or Gibson Park buses on Aug. 13 or donated online here and note in the comments that your gift is for Stuff the Bus, $25 buys supplies for one student. Checks can also be mailed to United Way, 417 Central Ave. #402, Great Falls, 59401.

United Way has created gift registries at Walmart and Target this year for anyone who wants to shop for specific needed items that United Way will collect and bring to the buses. Both stores also have shop-and-go options for anyone who wants to shop online and pick up items without going inside.

Volunteers are asked to wear masks and gloves, which United Way will have on hand, and they’ll be spread out sorting items outdoors. Two to four volunteers are needed at both bus locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you’re able to volunteer click here.

