Business Bites: Big Mouth BBQ reopening; new True Brew location opens; Yarn and Honey moving

Big Mouth BBQ

Big Mouth BBQ is having a soft opening Aug. 5 with a limited menu in their location inside the Hi Ho at 2600 10th Ave. S.

to everyone sharing this new Facebook Page for Big Mouth BBQ. Please keep spreading the word. We are planning on a soft opening next week with a limited menu.

Ignite 2020: Boutique hotel, virtual reality arcade, axe throwing, beer, burgers and more coming to Great Falls; Children’s Museum has selected new site

True Brew

The new True Brew location at 1801 11th Ave. S. opens Aug. 5 with limited hours from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Business Bites: Cattlemen’s Cut opens; True Brew adds location; Travelodge moves in downtown; barrel building could be getting refresh

Family Affair

The Family Affair Restaurant at 616 26th St. N. reopened this week.

Yarn and Honey

Yarn and Honey, a local yarn shop, is moving to downtown.

Business Bites: Charlie’s Coffeehouse closing; Escape the Falls, Yarn and Honey have new owners; Let’s Play Games and Toys reopening; Montana Elite All-Star Dance Academy opens studio

Currently the shop is located at 205 9th Ave. S., Suite 102 and owner Carrie Jensen said she’s having a moving sale at that location through the end of August.

Business Bites: La Quinta changes franchise; Cassiopeia and Saibeen’s reopened; Classic 50’s still open without Howard’s

She’s moving the shop into the vacant space at 610 Central, next to Cassiopeia Books and on the same block as The Living Room and Harlos Wax and Sugar Spa’s new location.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

