City seeking lease proposals for former visitor center on Overlook Drive

The City of Great Falls Park and Recreation Department is accepting proposals for a lease of the former Visitors Center at 15 Overlook Drive.

The building has been vacant since the summer of 2017 when Great Falls Montana Tourism moved downtown.

Since then, the city has installed a new HVAC system, removing and replacing the deck, and some minor landscaping, according to Patty Rearden, deputy Park and Rec director.

The city leased the facility to Convention and Visitors Bureau with the Tourism Business Improvement District and the Great Falls Development Authority from July 2014-summer 2017 for $1 annually.

The Visitor Center was built by the city in 1993 and was originally operated in partnership with the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. For 11 years, the city and Chamber shared the costs of the center, but the Chamber’s operating contract ended on Sept. 1, 2014. The next year, the Park and Recreation Department continued operating the center due to a lack of interest by the Chamber to continue to fund operations.

The request for proposals is available online or may be picked up at the Park and Rec office at 1700 River Drive N.

Proposals are due by 3 p.m. Aug. 26 and late submissions will not be accepted.

Proposals may be mailed or hand-delivered to the Civic Center, Room 204.

Before the city can consider final action on the sale, trade or lease of the property, the commission must hold a public hearing and allow at least 15 days notice to the public.

For additional information or to schedule a tour of the building, call Steve Herrig, Park and Rec director at 406-771-1265.

