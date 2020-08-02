Aug. 4 update: New COVID cases confirmed in Cascade County

The Cascade County City-County Health Department said there were 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county from Saturday through Tuesday.

As of Aug. 4, there were five current hospitalizations, according to CCHD, and of the county’s total number of cases so far, 27 percent have been asymptomatic.

There were six cases on Saturday that were attributed to community spread or were found through contact tracing.

New cases in Cascade County

Here are the Aug. 1 case details:

1 Male under 18

1 Female in her 20s

1 Male in his 20s

1 Male in his 40s

2 Females in their 60s

On Aug. 2, there were two confirmed cases that were found through contact tracing.

Here are the Aug. 2case details:

1 Female under 20

1 Female in her 60s

New cases confirmed in Cascade County

On Aug. 3, there were another four confirmed cases that are attributed to community spread, according to CCHD.

Here are the Aug. 3 case details:

2 Females in their 20s

1 Female in her 60s

1 Male under 10

On Aug. 4, five new cases were confirmed and were all found through contact tracing, according to CCHD.

Here are the Aug. 4 case details:

1 Female under 20

1 Female in her 20s

1 Female in her 80s

1 Male in his 70s

1 Male in his 80s

That brings the county’s total to 154 with 54 active cases, according to the state map.

According to CCHD, these individuals have been isolated and contact investigations are underway.

Malmstrom prohibits military members from dining in

The State of Montana updated their COVID-19 FAQs July 29, this time with guidance for travel.

With delays, a ripple of impacts: How slow COVID-19 test results complicate life for public health workers and patients.

In Cascade County, there are 77 cases confirmed in people under 40.

The age breakdown, according to the state is as follows, on Aug. 3:

0-9: 2

10-19: 11

20-29: 45

30-39: 19

40-49: 23

50-59: 20

60-69: 21

70-79: 7

80-89: 2

90-99: 0

100+: 0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

