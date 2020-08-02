Aug. 2 update: New COVID cases confirmed in Cascade County

The Cascade County City-County Health Department said there were eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

There were six cases on Saturday that were attributed to community spread or were found through contact tracing.

New cases in Cascade County

Here are the Aug. 1 case details:

1 Male under 18

1 Female in her 20s

1 Male in his 20s

1 Male in his 40s

2 Females in their 60s

On Aug. 2, there were two confirmed cases.

That brings the county’s total to 146 with 85 active cases, according to the state map.

According to CCHD, these individuals have been isolated and contact investigations are underway.

Malmstrom prohibits military members from dining in

The State of Montana updated their COVID-19 FAQs July 29, this time with guidance for travel.

With delays, a ripple of impacts: How slow COVID-19 test results complicate life for public health workers and patients.

In Cascade County, there are 74 cases confirmed in people under 40.

The age breakdown, according to the state is as follows, on Aug. 2:

0-9: 1

10-19: 11

20-29: 43

30-39: 19

40-49: 23

50-59: 20

60-69: 20

70-79: 7

80-89: 2

90-99: 0

100+: 0

