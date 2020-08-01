Sunday Reads: Aug. 2

Happy weekend Great Falls, here’s your reading list.

NPR: Teachers union OKs strikes if schools reopen without safety measures in place

National Geographic: Travel is said to increase cultural understanding. Does it?

The New York Times: The lives of transit workers: Trauma and constant dread

NPR: Analysts say armed groups at protests raise specter of a ‘street war’

Military Times: The military is seeing a higher rate of COVID-19 infection in young people. Here’s why.

WIRED: Anthony Fauci explains why the U.S. still hasn’t beaten COVID

The Verge: Face masks are breaking facial recognition algorithms, says new government study

The New York Times: A wrinkly in stores’ mask policies: enforcement

Associated Press: Early in pandemic, frantic doctors traded tips across oceans

HISTORY: How Crude Smallpox Inoculations Helped George Washington Win the War

The Verge: Report suggests local elections officials’ emails could be at risk for phishing attempts

The Atlantic: The teaching that works for traumatized students

The New York Times: Should 5-year-olds start school this year?

The Atlantic: Will kids follow the new pandemic rules at school?

Politico: How the Child Care Crisis Will Distort the Economy for a Generation

The Washington Post: Bars, strip clubs and breweries discover how to survive during the pandemic: Reopen as restaurants

Eater: The Ethics of Dining Out During the Pandemic: Is It Worth the Risk?

The New York Times (Opinion): That flour you bought could be the future of the U.S. economy

The Salt Lake Tribune: With cities creating their own police agencies, what’s the future of the Unified Police Department?

NPR: Big-money investors gear up for a trillion-dollar bet on farmland

Associated Press: Misinformation on coronavirus is proving highly contagious

The New York Times: Malls seek to evolve as the pandemic hastens a retail overhaul

