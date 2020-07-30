Parking meter key recovered, city considering options

The missing parking meter key has been recovered.

It was found July 30, according to city staff, by a maintenance worker checking the elevator mechanical room in the city’s North Parking Garage.

The key had been missing since a March 23 break-in at the parking office in that garage. A truck was also stolen from the parking office, but was located at the Super 8 with damage to the vehicle on March 24, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

The key gives access to the city’s parking meters and the money inside of them.

When the theft was discovered, parking staff immediately collected money from all of the roughly 1,000 meters in the downtown parking district and removed all of the meter heads and placed them in storage, Craig Raymond, city planning director, told The Electric in March.

Since the city wasn’t able to rekey the meters, staff worked on alternate plans to replace the meters with newer, modern pay stations and use license plate reader technology for parking enforcement.

The Parking Advisory Commission voted to recommend that plan in June and staff was planning to bring a contract for those purchases to the City Commission in August.

On July 30, Raymond said he would notify the PAC about the recovered key and revisit their plans to replace the old meters with newer options to see if that’s still the option they want to pursue the newer enforcement options since they come with a cost, but also an estimated cost savings over time.

Otherwise, the old meters could replaced and parking enforcement would go back to normal, Raymond said.

The city also has the Passport Parking smartphone app that allows people to pay for parking from their mobile phones. Raymond said usage has increased for the app, but the city is continuing to work on raising awareness of that option.

The city ceased parking meter enforcement, effective March 19, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resumed enforcement of the two-hour time limit June 22 but the meters have not been re-installed, meaning it’s free to park downtown currently, but the two-hour time limit is being enforced.

