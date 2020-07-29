Construction on I-15 is underway

Chip sealing on I-15 between Ulm and the Emerson Junction Interchange is underway.

Periodic ramp closures will be necessary to complete the chip sealing on the I 15 entrance and exit ramps at the airport interchange, 10th Avenue South interchange and Central Avenue West interchange.

Closures will last roughly 15 minutes and drivers should be prepared for delays. Ramp closures will continue periodically through July 30, according to a release from the Montana Department of Transportation.

This is part of a project that began earlier this month.

Construction starts July 6 from Fox Farm to Marketplace

If you have any questions, please call 406-207-4484 or email Kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com.

