Portions of County Club Boulevard to close for irrigation repairs

The Great Falls Park and Recreation Department is making extensive repairs to the irrigation system on the island on County Club Boulevard just west of the Warden Bridge.

Park and Recreation staff will be working on the irrigation system on July 30, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It will be necessary to close portions of the east and west bound left lanes. To accommodate peak traffic, staff will open the lanes from 7:15-8 a.m. Both lanes will reopen upon completion of the project.

For additional information, call the Park and Recreation Office at 771-1265.

