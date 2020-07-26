Farmers’ Market, Brew Fest added to local COVID-19 event cancellations

Great Falls Farmers’ Market

The Great Falls Farmers’ Market has decided not to open for the 2020 season.

In a July 26 post, the market organizers wrote that “with more cases on the rise and extreme restrictions on us due to our market size, we regrettably and reluctantly have made the uneasy decision of not opening the Farmers’ Market for the 2020 season. However, we are working hard to get some shows ready for the remainder of the year in hopes of serving vendors and patrons alike.”

Western Art Week canceled for 2020

Montana Brew Fest

Montana Brew Fest was originally scheduled for June, then postponed to September but has now been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

“With the upmost concern for our beer lovers safety we cannot in good conscious ask everyone to gather, or come from other communities to share their craft beer. We will come back stronger and better than ever in 2021 – stay safe Montana,” organizers said in a post.

