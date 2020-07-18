Sunday Reads: July 19
This week’s reading list.
Hope you’re enjoying the weather and staying safe and healthy Great Falls.
Popular Science: Where to get reliable COVDI-19 data, now that the CDC doesn’t have it
CNBC: Looming evictions may soon make 28 million homeless in U.S., experts say
The Atlantic: The Constitution doesn’t work without local news
Politico: Who took down the CDC’s coronavirus data? The agency itself.
Smithsonian Magazine: How the ice cream truck made summer cool
The New Republic: How food media created monsters in the kitchen
Esquire: I’d made an uneasy peace with my job as a sommelier. Then I lost my sense of smell.
NPR: CDC won’t release school guidance this week as anticipated
Nuro: Serving America’s food deserts
L.A. Times: As if the pandemic weren’t enough, 2020 might be the hottest year ever
Associated Press: Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online
Vox: College towns without college students have small businesses struggling
Washington Post: Postal service memos detail ‘difficult’ changes, including slower mail delivery
ProPublica: A teenager didn’t do her online schoolwork. So a judge sent her to juvenile detention.
Salt Lake Tribune: COVID-19 among construction workers threatens on-time opening of new Salt Lake City International Airport
NPR: Stay-at-home improvement: DIY builders help drive up lumber prices
Washington Post: U.S., Britain and Canada say Russian cyberspies are trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research