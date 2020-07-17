Two neighborhood councils meet next week

Two Great Falls neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S. at 7 p.m. July 20. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, council vacancy, park clean up, summer social, council Facebook page, update on impact study request from the state, and presentation by Kristy Stroop, executive director of Alliance for Youth.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern and southern boundaries are the city limit line and the western boundary is 20th Street South.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. July 23 at Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, park clean-up, council Facebook page, and a discussion with City of Great Falls Street/Traffic Manager Kenny Jorgensen and Traffic Foreman Austin Schultz on the traffic congestion on 38th Street.

The council includes the area north of 10th Avenue South from 36th Street North to the eastern city border.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

