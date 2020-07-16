Four new cases in Cascade County, total now 64
The Cascade County City-County Health Department said July 16 that there are four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 64.
The new cases are:
- Male in 20s
- Male in 30s
- Male in 60s
- Male in 70s
These individuals have been isolated and CCHD is performing contact tracing.
Here’s background on contact tracing, testing and more in the links below.
