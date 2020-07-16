Downtown Hardee’s closed; Beef O’ Brady’s dropping franchise, remodeling

The downtown Hardee’s is permanently closed.

The restaurant has been closed since at least Monday with a sign on the door that it has closed permanently.

The 2625 10th Ave. S. location is still open and offers drive through and delivery services.

In an email to The Electric, a Hardee’s spokesperson said, “after careful consideration the independently owned and operated Hardee’s franchise location at 101 1st Ave. N. in Great Falls, MT will not be renewing its lease at this time.”

The property is listed for sale for $1.8 million.

Beef O’Brady’s

The restaurant at 1600 Fox Farm Road is no longer Beef O’Brady’s.

The owners left the franchise and are now called P.Gibsons after Paris Gibson.

“We’ll be an upscale sports bar but focused more on local products when it comes to the menu,” manager Casey Whyte told The Electric.

They’ll have specialty beer and cocktails, and a new restaurant and casino as they’re doing a total remodel now.

Whyte said they’re hoping for an Aug. 1 soft opening, but it’s dependent on COVID and other factors, she said.

