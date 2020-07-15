Walmart, Sam’s Club to require masks beginning July 20

Beginning July 20, Walmart and Sam’s Club will require all shoppers to wear a face covering.

“Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings,” according to a release.

Walmart will have signage at the front of stores, a single entrance and has created the role of Health Ambassador, who will be stationed at near entrances to remind people of the mask requirement, receive special training, wear black polo shirts and work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering, according to the release.

At Sam’s Clubs, associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members and remind them of the requirement. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one or members can purchase masks in the club.

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone,” according to the release. “We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

