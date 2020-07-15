Second phase of Sun Prairie road repair project underway

The second phase of the Sun Prairie Village overlay project began this week and is expected to take about four weeks, weather dependent.

On July 13, the contractor began moving equipment to the site and cleaning up debris from the roads, according to Cascade County Public Works.

During construction, drivers are asked to be aware of work signs, detours, road closures and construction posted speed limits.

This phase of the project includes an overlay 2.7 miles of roadway, including, but limited to 2nd Street East, Delano Court, Filmore, Grant Drive, Harrison Street, Jefferson, Kennedy, Lincoln Way, Madison Way and Roosevelt.

In June, County Commissioners awarded the $548,863.75 contract to United Materials.

In March, the commission approved a $504,580 contract to United for the first phase of the project. Construction of that project began in early June.

The project will be funded in part with the county’s share of funds through the state’s Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Program. The county’s total this year is $223,671.89 with a 5 percent match from the county of $11,183.59. The county’s match has been budgeted from the county Road Services Raw Materials fund.

The Sun Prairie road project was initially planned for last year, but decided a project for overlay on 3.8 miles of Dracut Hill Road was a higher priority.

In June 2019, the county awarded a $837,597 contract to United Materials for that project, which was funded in part with the county’s BARSAA distribution last year.

For additional information, contact the Cascade County Public Works Office at 454-6920.

