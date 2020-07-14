Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Cascade County

Cascade County City-County Health Department said July 14 that there are six new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 56.

The new cases are:

Male under the age of 18

Female under the age of 18

Male in his 40s

Female in her 50s

Female in her 60s

Male in his 70s

According to CCHD, all of these individuals have been isolated and CCHD is performing contact tracing.

The Electric is working on getting more information about current timelines for getting test results, the number of asymptomatic people who tested positive and the contact tracing process and will have that story later this week.

10th Avenue South Albertsons employee among positive COVID-19 cases

Two new COVID-19 cases in Cascade County; health officials discuss test accuracy; Studio Montage updates

Five more cases confirmed in Cascade County bringing total to 49; health officer issues new order limiting gathering sizes

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

