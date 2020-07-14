City seeking applicant for alternate on ethics committee

The City Commission is seeking applications for the Ethics Committee for an alternate member that would attend all committee meetings and would become a voting member if a current member is unavailable or has a conflict. The appointee will serve a partial three-year term through Dec. 31, 2022. Applicants must reside within the city limits, must be qualified electors and may not be city employees.

Applicants should have expertise/qualifications in the following areas: public administration, governmental operation, political practices or legal practice if possible.

The Ethics Committee was established through Ordinance 3169 and adopted by the City Commission on Oct. 17, 2017.

The purpose of the committee is the ensure that all city officers and employees are performing their duties in compliance with the provisions of Montana Code Annotated, Title 2, Chapter 2 and the provisions of the Official Code of the City of Great Falls Title 2, Chapter 21.

On June 18, 2019, the City Commission adopted Ordinance 3201 amending Title 2, Chapter 21 section 080 pertaining to committee membership allowing the Ethics Committee to appoint an alternate member in case of member unavailability.

The committee shall meet on an as needed basis. For more information contact Krista Artis at 455-8450.

Applications are available at the City Manager’s office, Civic Center, Room 201, by calling 455-8450; or may be obtained from the Advisory Boards section on the city’s website. Application deadline is 5 p.m. July 31.

