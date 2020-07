The Great Falls Park and Recreation Department has canceled the 2020 Pet and Doll Parade that was scheduled for July 23 due to COVID-19.

“A long standing tradition, this will be the first time in 86 years that the parade was not held. Park and Recreation staff looks forward to hosting the parade in July 2021,” according to Park and Rec.

For more information call the Park and Recreation Office at 406-771-1265.

