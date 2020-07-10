Five more cases confirmed in Cascade County bringing total to 49; health officer issues new order limiting gathering sizes

Cascade County City-County Health Department said July 10 that there are five more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 49 with 17 active cases.

One was found through contact tracing, a male in his 20s.

Four others acquired the virus through community spread, according to CCHD, and are as follows:

Male in his 50s

Female in her 20s

Female in her 70s

Male in his 30s

CCHD said they are isolated and the agency is performing contact tracing. Trisha Gardner, the county health officer, issued a new health order effective immediately prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 at indoor venues and 500 people outdoors. Organizers of any event of more than 100 people are required to submit an event packet to CCHD for review and approval prior to the event taking place. Gardner reminds people that Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan states that of events groups larger than 50 people should be cancelled unless physical distancing can be maintained.

