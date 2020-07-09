Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Cascade County, four are community acquired

Cascade County now has 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

On July 8, CCHD said there were five new cases:

Male in his 60s

Female in her 20s

Female in her 20s

Male in his 20s

Female in her 20s

CCHD said the individuals are isolated and CCHD is performing contact tracing.

Trisha Gardner, county health officer, told The Electric that four out of those five cases were community acquired, including two providers at Studio Montage. One of the cases is related to a known case, Gardner said.

The salon said on July 8 that it is closing the business for the time being and is contacting anyone who had appointments with the providers who tested positive.

The salon owner told The Electric on July 9 that she was still in the process of contacting everyone who had appointments to assist the health department with contact tracing and would share more details when she had them.

Gardner said that as of July 9, the were 15 active cases in the county. There were two COVID-19 related deaths in the county, leaving 25 cases that have recovered. Gardner said it’s unclear whether those who recover from COVID-19 can get reinfected so they tell recovered patients to continue following preventative guidelines.

She said CCHD is still finding more contacts related to the new positive cases and expects that by the end of the day, more than 100 people would be placed in quarantine for monitoring, in addition to the active cases.

Garnder said one person in the county is still hospitalized.

Gardner said CCHD has two full time nurses and has trained additional prevention services staff to assist in monitoring the people in quarantine.

She said there’s a vacancy at CCHD for a third full-time public health nurse.

Garnder said CCHD is working with the state on the campaign to encourage mask usage, but so far, there’s no word from the state about reverting to Phase 1 or moving forward to Phase 3.

