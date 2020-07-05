Gore Hill water tower finished under budget; city issuing final payment

During their July 7 meeting, City Commissioners will consider approving final payment to Landmark Structures for the Gore Hill water tower replacement.

The final payment is $50,559.32 to Landmark Structures and $510.70 to the State Miscellaneous Tax Fund.

City Commission approves $55K contract for Gore Hill water tower artwork

The project installed a new 500,000 gallon water tower on Gore Hill near the Flying J on land purchased by the city and demolished the old tower that was located near the airport.

The new composite elevated water storage tank consists of a concrete pedestal, about 30 feet in diameter, topped with a welded steel bowl, about 60 feet in diameter.

New water tower will be operational within next few days

The new water tower came online in December 2018 and the two-year warranty period started Jan. 2, 2019.

In 2013, Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, or AE2S, inspected and assessed the old water tower and found excessive corrosion and pitting that made reconditioning unlikely, according to city staff. The 2006 Water Master Plan recommended relocating the Gore Hill water tower farther from the airport and constructing a taller tower to improve water pressure in that tower’s distribution system.

New Great Falls utility rates effective Oct. 1 [2018]

The new tower was built to the maximum height allowed by the Federal Aviation Administration and overflow pipe is about 27 feet higher than the current elevation. The new tower and upgrades to the Gore Hill water pumping station have increased static water pressure in that zone by about 10 pounds per square inch, according to the city staff report.

City to consider contract for pump as part of Gore Hill water tower replacement project

The final project cost is $76,858.99 less than the awarded contract amount of $2.4 million, which was awarded in the falls of 2017. The project was funded through the city’s Water Capital Improvements fund.

