Sunday Reads: July 5
Happy Fourth Great Falls.
Vox: The radicalism of the American Revolution–and its lessons for today
The Atlantic: How revolutions happen
Foreign Affairs: Chronicle of a pandemic foretold. Learning from the COVID-19 failure–before the next outbreak arrives
NPR: Hazard pay in focus as essential workers earn less than the jobless
Associated Press: Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus
The Wall Street Journal: Colleges brace for potential increased need for mental health services
The Washington Post: How Facebook wrote its rules to accommodate Trump
The New York Times: In the COVID-19 economy, you can have a kid or a job. You can’t have both.
NPR: The wild card for an in-person fall: college student behavior
NPR: U.S. pediatricians call for in-person school this fall
USA Today: ‘A scary reality’: Students react to colleges’ reopening plans with mix of optimism, fear
Forbes: Restaurants and bars across the U.S. are re-closing due to coronavirus surge
CityLab: What happens to public space when everything moves outside
Pew: How COVID-19 in jails and prisons threatens nearby communities
ProPublica: How a PG&E contractor with a sketchy past made millions after California’s deadliest fire
NPR: A doctor confronts medical errors–and flaws in the system that creates mistakes
Associated Press: States reverse openings, require masks amid virus resurgence
Modern Retail: How Stitch Fix built a culture of silence among stylists