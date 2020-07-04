Sunday Reads: July 5

Happy Fourth Great Falls.

Vox: The radicalism of the American Revolution–and its lessons for today

The Atlantic: How revolutions happen

Foreign Affairs: Chronicle of a pandemic foretold. Learning from the COVID-19 failure–before the next outbreak arrives

NPR: Hazard pay in focus as essential workers earn less than the jobless

Associated Press: Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

The Wall Street Journal: Colleges brace for potential increased need for mental health services

The Washington Post: How Facebook wrote its rules to accommodate Trump

The New York Times: In the COVID-19 economy, you can have a kid or a job. You can’t have both.

NPR: The wild card for an in-person fall: college student behavior

NPR: U.S. pediatricians call for in-person school this fall

USA Today: ‘A scary reality’: Students react to colleges’ reopening plans with mix of optimism, fear

Forbes: Restaurants and bars across the U.S. are re-closing due to coronavirus surge

CityLab: What happens to public space when everything moves outside

Pew: How COVID-19 in jails and prisons threatens nearby communities

ProPublica: How a PG&E contractor with a sketchy past made millions after California’s deadliest fire

NPR: A doctor confronts medical errors–and flaws in the system that creates mistakes

Associated Press: States reverse openings, require masks amid virus resurgence

Modern Retail: How Stitch Fix built a culture of silence among stylists

