Business Bites: Todd’s Music; Citizens Alliance Bank; Fit Republic

Todd’s Music

When Todd Lyons heard Rod’s Music was closing and the building that housed it was sold, he bought the business and found a new location at 809 1st Ave. N. for what is now Todd’s Music and Sound.

He bought Rod’s inventory of guitars and is expanding it with other brands, as well as amps, cables, strings and more.

Lyons said in a video with the Great Falls Development Authority last week that he wanted to stay downtown and be close to where Rod’s was.

The new space will have an acoustic room and a guitar room with amps for people to use for practice. Lyons said he hired the staff from Rod’s.

Lyons said he purchased the building at 809 1st Ave. N. a few weeks ago and his future plans for the other side of the building include an events space with a stage for open mic events and other music events. He said he hopes to have high school students play on the stage and draw a couple hundred people to listed. He said he also plans a recording studio and more classroom space in the future.

Citizens Alliance Bank

Citizens Alliance Bank broke ground last week on a three-story, 18,000 square foot building in the West Bank development area.

The new bank will be located near West Bank Park parking lot and will be a full-service branch.

Construction is scheduled for completion in May 2021, according to the company.

The new facility was designed by LPW Architecture and Sletten Construction Inc. is leading the project.

The building will have lease space available on the second and third floors with great views of the Missouri River from its West Bank location.

The bank was chartered in 1902, serving Minnesota, and expanded into Montana in 1998 after acquiring First Valley Bank in Seeley Lake, then First Bank of Lincoln in 2013, and opened its first loan production office in Great Falls in 2017, which subsequently was converted into a full-service branch in 2018.

The Great Falls location will be led by Senior Vice President/Montana Market Manager, Ryan Fritz, who was born and raised in Great Falls.

Fit Republic

Fit Republic is opening a gym in the Holiday Village Mall, behind Harbor Freight, in what was formerly Herberger’s.

For more information about their memberships, jobs and opening details, visit their Facebook page.

