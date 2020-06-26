Neighborhood Council 6 meets July 1

Neighborhood Council 6 meets next week at 7 p.m. July 1 in the Civic Center’s Gibson Room.

Agenda items include nuisance property complaints, neighborhood concerns, and nominations and voting on council vacancy. Nominees must be registered voters living within the Council area and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2021. Interested parties may attend the July council meeting or call 455-8496 for more information.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the southern boundary is the city limit line, the eastern is 20th Street South and the western is the Missouri River. This district also includes the incorporated areas of Castle Pines Addition and Riverside Townhomes Addition.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

