Airline gathering postponed to 2021

Great Falls was set to host a gathering of airline carriers in September, but due to COVID-19, that has been postponed to 2021.

John Faulkner, Great Falls International Airport director, told County Commissioners during their June 23 meeting that Great Falls will be the host next year and they’re looking at dates in the spring or fall.

“I think that will be great timing to begin discussing new routes and rebuilding and how we recover form the downturn in the industry,” Faulkner said.

It’s a good opportunity, he said, to show off the community and bring the airline route planners here in the hopes of getting more routes through the Great Falls airport.

“We’ll try again next year,” he said.

