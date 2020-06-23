26th COVID-19 case confirmed in Cascade County

Cascade County City-County Health Department said June 23 that it had been notified of the 26th confirmed case of COVID-19.

The new case is a male is his 20s.

CCHD did not specify if the case was connected to another known case or community acquired.

This makes nine new cases since June 13.

“As always, the individual is isolated and the Cascade City-County Health Department is performing contact tracing. Anyone who comes up in our investigation as having been exposed will be contacted,” CCHD said.

