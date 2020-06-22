Business Bites: Vintage Sellers has new owners; Cart Wheel Casino closing; Wicked Hair salon opens

Vintage Sellers

Vintage Sellers planned to go out of business this summer, but now has new owners effective July 1. Until then, a sale is ongoing at the shop. We’ll update as we have more information on the new owners.

Cart Wheel Casino

Cart Wheel Casino & Liquor Store is closing.

“We offer a heartfelt thank you to all our staff and customers, both past and present, for your service and patronage,” Joe McKenney said in a Facebook post.

Cart Wheel remains open during their inventory reduction sale.

The Popcorn Colonel

The Popcorn Colonel remains closed while waiting on their insurance companies and the cleanup process after a December fire in the adjacent paint store.

According to their website, they hope to reopen Sept. 1.

Wicked Hair Co.

Phil Joseph has opened a new salon, Wicked Hair Co., at 117 2nd Ave N., No. 2.

Tracy’s Family Diner serving True Brew

Tracy’s Family Diner is now serving True Brew Coffee. “Two Great downtown businesses working togetherr,” according to the restaurant owners.

City Utilities office reopens

The City of Great Falls Utilities Department, located in the Civic Center Room 104, reopened their payment window June 22. To ensure customer and employee safety as well as providing a physical barrier to minimize the spread of germs, a permanent protective glass has been installed. Customers are encouraged to maintain social distancing while waiting in line.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Cash, checks, credit card (Visa, MasterCard, and Discover) and debit card payments are accepted. Customers can also pay online using the ESuites payment website or by submitting via billpay. Check payments can be mailed in or placed in the payment drop box. Questions may be directed to Utilities Customer Service at (406) 727-7660.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

