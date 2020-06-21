One neighborhood council meets this week, another hosting park cleanup day

Two Neighborhood Councils hosting events in Great Falls this week.

Neighborhood Council 4’s monthly meeting is 6:30 p.m. June 25 at Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, slaughterhouse impact study online petition, and a local business COVID-19 Update by Shane Etzwiler, president/CEO Great Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The council area is north of 10th Avenue South from 36th Street North to the eastern city border.

Neighborhood Council 5 is hosting a Park Clean-up Day June 27, starting at 9 a.m. in Charles Russell Park, 3300 15th Ave. Clean-up participants are asked to bring gloves, rakes, and must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern and southern boundaries are the city limit line and the western boundary is 20th Street South.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Councils online calendar, at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

