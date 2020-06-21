GFCMSU Lifelong Learning offering free online workshops

Great Falls College MSU’s Lifelong Learning Center is offering a series of free online workshops in July and August to give tips to workers returning to the workplace after months of working at home, tricks for running smooth online meetings, help in changing directions in life and work, and, finally, revealing the secrets of Windows 10.

“We’re really excited about this series,” Heather Palermo, Lifelong Learning director, said in a release. “They are fun, educational and free, and all of the instructors are experts in their areas.”

The series kicks off with a tongue-in-cheek webinar on July 1 that is presented by Palermo titled “Coming in from the Wild: Re-integrating into the Workplace.” Palermo will use humor to talk about what needs to happen when returning to work while providing some take-aways of what should continue as workers return to the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

Steve Robinett, director of computer technology at Great Falls College, will present “Meetings, Bloody Meetings: Best Practices for Smooth Online Meetings.” You should be able to impress your co-workers with your ability to host seamless online meetings following this webinar. His presentation is July 8.

Deborah Jenkins will present “Become a Pivot Master” on July 29. Jenkins, the owner of HR Solutions, has more than 25 years of experience in human resource management. Her presentation will focus on helping navigate changes in work, at home and in all other aspects of life.

Katie Kotynski, owner of Creative Consulting, is offering “Become a Windows 10 Whiz” on Aug. 10. Her webinar will unveil the secrets for navigating the platform that will save time and also will cover some of the programs that come standard with Windows 10.

“All of the webinars are from noon to 12:30 p.m., so grab your lunch and jump online,” Palermo said in a release. “We are really proud of all of the professional development opportunities we offer, and these webinars are an extension of that.”

Lifelong Learning also is planning its fall classes, with the catalog planned to be out by the beginning of August.

You can register for all or any of the webinars in this series here.

