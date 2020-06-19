Great Falls Greats 2020 Winners

We asked and you answered.

More than 1,000 votes were submitted in the inaugural Great Falls Greats contest and here are your top three in most categories.

Congrats to the 2020 winners. Head out and about June 25-27 to celebrate them!

Best Coffee Shop

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

Electric City Coffee

True Brew

Best Bar

Enbär

Elevation 3330

KellerGeist Pub Theater

Best Restaurant

Roadhouse Diner

5th and Wine

Tracy’s

Best Local Brewer

Mighty Mo Brewing

Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company

Black Eagle Brewery

Best New Local Restaurant (that opened in 2019/2020)

Five on Black

The Block

Tracy’s

Best Bakery

Hempl’s Bakery

Crooked Tree

Electric City Coffee

Best Local Shop

Planet Earth

Real Deals

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists

Best Breakfast

Tracy’s Family Diner

Perkins

Double Barrel Coffee House Cafe

Best Breakfast Burrito

The Block

Double Barrel Coffee House Cafe

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

Best Brunch

5th and Wine

Tracy’s

Clark and Lewies/Sip n’ Dip

Best Lunch Spot

The Block

Electric City Coffee

Roadhouse Diner

Best Pizza

Howard’s Pizza

Fire Pizza

MacKenzie River Pizza

Best Burger

Roadhouse Diner

Burger Bunker

Fuddruckers

Best Fries

Roadhouse Diner

Enbär

Howard’s Pizza

Best Steaks

Beef N Bone Steakhouse

Bar S

Cattlemen’s Cut

Best Food Truck

PurpleGold

Nourish

Brian’s Top Notch

Best Ethnic Food

Saibeen’s Kitchen

Maple Garden

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

Best Waffle

Tracy’s Family Diner

Broadwater Coffee Brewing

PurpleGold

Best BBQ

Smoked.

Big Mouth

Best Burrito

Taco del Sol

Cafe Rio

Taco Treat

Best Tacos

Taco Treat

El Comedor

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

Best Fried Thing That’s Not Fries

Brian’s Top Notch

Enbär

Tracy’s Family Diner

Best Milkshake

Ford’s Drive In

Fuddrucker’s

Tracy’s Family Diner

Best Cupcakes

Cakes by Carr

Crooked Tree

Hempl’s Bakery

Best Doughnuts

Hempl’s Bakery

Best Donuts

Best Pie

Double Barrel Coffee House Cafe

Perkin’s

Family Affair

Best Desserts

Electric City Coffee

Crooked Tree

Hempl’s Bakery

Best Ice Cream

Coldstone Creamery

Last Straw Bistro

Baskin Robbins

Best Specialty Coffee

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

True Brew

Crooked Tree

Best Non-Coffee Drink

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

True Brew

Ford’s Drive In

Best Happy Hour

Enbär/The Block

Jakers

Elevation 3330

Best Specialty Cocktail

Enbär

KellerGeist

Elevation 3330

Best Margarita

Amigo Lounge

Enbär

Elevation 3330

Best Bloody Mary

Enbär

Black Eagle Country Club

The Do Bar

Best Caesar

Black Eagle Country Club

Enbär

The Do Bar

Best Craft Beer

Mighty Mo Brewing

Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company

Black Eagle Brewery

Best Wine Selection

5th and Wine

Enbär

Jakers

Best Mimosa

5th and Wine

Enbär

KellerGeist Pub Theater

Best Seasonal Beer

Mighty Mo Brewing

Black Eagle Brewery

Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company

Best Women’s Boutique

Klover

Sora and Co.

The Blue Rose

Best Quirky Gifts

Planet Earth

Spencer’s

Dragonfly Dry Goods

Best Shop for Home Goods

Real Deals

Pizazz

Motifs for the Home

Best Thirft Store

Goodwill

Salvation Army

St. Vincent de Paul

Best Clothing Store

Scheels

Klover

Dragonfly Dry Goods

Best Outdoor/Recreation Store

North 40 Outfitters

Scheels

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists

Best Pet Shop/Groomers/Etc

Fetch

Happy Tails

Diamond in the Ruff

Best Dog Friendly Spot

Trailside Dog Park

River’s Edge Trail

Fetch

Best Tattoo Place

Electric City Tattoo Emporium

Level Up

Sparrows and Arrows

Best Girls Night

Enbär

Elevation 3330

Sip n’ Dip

Best Date Night

Enbär

5th and Wine

Dante’s

Best Patio Sitting and Sipping

Elevation 3330

Enbär

Mighty Mo Brewing

Best Specialty Classes

Pizazz

Great Falls College MSU Lifelong Learning

Brush Crazy

Best Hangover Cure

Taco Treat

Parker’s Hangover Tonic

Tracy’s Family Diner

Best Workout/Gym

The Peak

Studio Barre

Anchor Fitness

Best Salon/Barber

The Living Room

Roots

Penthouse

Best Walking/Running Route

River’s Edge Trail

Gibson Park

Giant Springs State Park

Best Hike

Sluice Boxes State Park

Memorial Falls

River’s Edge Trail

Best Picnic Spot

Giant Springs State Park

Gibson Park

Ryan Dam Island

Best Scenic Photo Spot

Giant Springs State Park

Ryan Dam

Milwaukee Station

Best Selfie Spot

Giant Springs State Park

Downtown murals

Best Place to Go Dancing

Cowboys Bar

The Alumni Club

Flamingo

Best Karaoke

Cowboys Bar

Flamingo

The Beacon

Best River Activities

Kayaking

Floating

Fishing

Best Kids Activities

Children’s Museum of Montana

Flippin’ Family Fun

Electric City Water Park

Best Golf

Meadow Lark County Club

Anaconda Hills

Hickory Swing

Best Murals

Downtown/5th and Central

Central Avenue underpass

Speaking Socially

Best Band/Musician

50 Watt Sun

Chuck Fulcher

Trent Brooks Band

Best Museum

C.M. Russell Museum

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

Children’s Museum of Montana

Best Art Museum

C.M. Russell Museum

Paris Gibson Square

Best Dive Bar

Sip n’ Dip

Club Cigar

Hi Ho

Best Greasy Spoon

Brian’s Top Notch

2K’s Kafe

Tracy’s Family Diner

