Cascade County notified of 21st COVID-19 case

Cascade County City-County Health Department said Friday evening it had received noticed of another confirmed COVID-19 case.

That makes 21 cases assigned to Cascade County and the newest case is a woman in her 50s and associated with out-of-state travel.

CCHD confirms 20th COVID-19 case in Cascade County

CCHD was notified June 16 of the 20th case, which was a male in his 60s. That case was a contact to a known positive test, according to CCHD.

New positive COVID case confirmed in Cascade County, total now 19 cases

The 19th case was confirmed June 14 and was a male in his 60s with “community acquired infection.”

Of the county’s 21 cases, two died and 15 recovered.

18th COVID-19 case identified in Cascade County

“Please be mindful of all the measures you can take to protect yourself from this disease, and watch out for those around you—particularly those who are at high risk of serious illness,” CCHD said in a June 14 post.

CCHD has not released any additional information regarding the case and in the past has said it will not release further information about patients who test positive for COVID to respect their individual privacy.

CCHD announced the 18th confirmed case on June 13. That case is a woman in her 50s with no history of travel or contact with a known case.

“The origin of this patient’s infection cannot be determined, suggesting this infection was community-acquired,” CCHD said Saturday.

CCHD nurses conduct contact tracing investigations and individually contact all known contacts of a confirmed positive case so that they can self quarantine for 14 days and monitor their health for any COVID symptoms.

No new COVID cases in Cascade County for third week

Of the previous 17 cases, two died and the rest had recovered, according to CCHD.

CCHD said on June 4 that a COVID-19 case was identified in Cascade County but it wasn’t assigned to the county or the state.

That case was a female in her 20s who’s a visitor to Cascade County with a recent out of state travel is a confirmed case in the county, according to CCHD.

“Although the individual will not be considered a Montana case, contacts have been identified in Cascade County. Both this woman and all identified contacts have been isolated and quarantined, and are actively being monitored by CCHD,” according to CCHD.

17th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cascade County

The last confirmed case in Cascade County was May 11.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

