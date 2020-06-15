Business in profile: Roadhouse Diner

Jason and Tara Beam, Roadhouse Diner. Opened June 1 2015.

Tara was born in Billings, but moved to Great Falls at an early age. Jason was born in Great Falls. Jason and Tara went to kindergarten together as well as going to C.M. Russell High School.

Tara had spent her adulthood years in Washington, California and Arizona.

Jason spent time living in Denver and New York City before they moved back to Great Falls. Family had brought them both back to Great Falls.

“We had made the decision that we were not going to leave Great Falls, and also wanted to be part of the business community here, and felt that the time was right to take advantage of starting a business in Great Falls’ unique marketplace.”

What are the top 3 advantages to operating a business in Great Falls?

Great community support, forward-thinking entrepreneurs and future potential.

What are the top 3 challenges?

Lack of skilled workers, lack of pro-active government leadership, disproportionate tax liabilities.

If there was one thing you could change to existing regulations to remove barriers to business, what would it be?

“A reduction in employee taxes and property taxes. Incentivize employers to pay workers more by offering a tiered tax credit tied to employees wages. The more you pay employees, the less you’d pay in payroll taxes. It’s easier to pay qualified workers more when there isn’t such a financial punishment for doing so.”

What advice would you give to someone considering starting a business in Great Falls?

“Build relationships with local vendors – we have a great group of people that are here to help their fellow business owners. Always start there, the more we support our locals, the stronger the community will get. Sure, it may be inconvenient at times – but that local vendor is going to be the one you count on when things turn difficult.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

