10th Street Bridge selected as city’s 2020 ornament

The 10th Street Bridge has been selected as the official City of Great Falls ornament for 2020.

The city-county Historic Preservation Advisory Commission met June 10 and made the ornament selection earlier that usual so that it could be designed and fabricated by August to coincide with the 100th celebration of the bridge planned this year.

Having the ornament available for sale in August would allow for a second order later in the fall if they sell quickly, according to Tom Micuda, deputy planning director.

Last year, the city ordered 250 of the ornament, which featured the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Passenger Depot, commonly called the Milwaukee Depot.

The official Christmas ornament project was created by City Commission resolution in 2008. The ornaments feature historic sites in Cascade County and the site is selected by HPAC annually.

Proceeds from the ornament sales provide a discretionary fund for HPAC to be used for preservation education programs such as downtown revitalization workshops, production of the popular walking tour brochures, preservation awards and a match for grants.

The first ornament, in 2008, featured the Civic Center and marked the 75th anniversary of the New Deal, of which the Civic Center was a project.

Since then, ornaments have celebrated the Vinegar Jones Cabin, Great Falls’ first permanent residence; the Great Northern Depot, now Energy West; the Ursuline Centre; Great Falls High School; Paris Gibson Square; the Commander’s Quarters at Fort Shaw; C.M. Russell’s Studio; the Masonic Temple, Belt Theater; and the Cascade County Courthouse.

