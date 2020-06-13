Vice chief of Air Force visits Malmstrom

Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Stephen W. Wilson visited Malmstrom Air Force Base this week to learn more about the base’s efforts to maintaining mission readiness and caring for airmen and families during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Malmstrom release.

“Wilson cancelled a scheduled brief in order to prioritize an open discussion with airmen regarding racial inequality in the Air Force. The diversity discussion included 21 airmen ranging in rank from airman first class to lieutenant colonel. They shared their experiences with racism in the Air Force as well as their recommendations on what leaders can do to overcome the issues,” according to the Malmstrom release.

During his visit, Wilson also toured the new wing operations center and a missile alert facility and received an update on the construction in support of the incoming MH-139 helicopters that will replace the UH-1N Hueys currently in use at Malmstrom.

